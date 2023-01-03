Cub Tracks’ look who’s scrying now

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
There’s still not a lot of external content available. But we have what we have, and I’ll try to do some internal food-for-discussion stuff up here. Things should improve some next week, with the Cubs Convention looming and the Cactus League around the corner.
I have to say — I’m gonna miss the ‘press box wag’, Gordon Wittenmyer. He improved so radically once he was able to take the gloves off every so often and indulge his more cerulean bent and inner snark. Hopefully the next step will let him continue to address the Chicago audience.
I will stand by my prediction of a BIG power year for Patrick Wisdom, with the qualifiers that he win a regular position/at-bats. I’m talking about Schwarber-type numbers. Nico Hoerner should also thrive at lead-off, with Swanson hitting #2 and Happ or Suzuki behind him.
Let’s postulate this line-up (for now):
- Hoerner
- Swanson
- Happ
- Suzuki
- Bellinger
- Wisdom
- Mervis
- Gomes/Barnhart
- DH du jour (Morel/McKinstry)
That’s actually a pretty imposing group. If the Cubs sign Hosmer, put him in McKinstry’s spot. David Ross loves to adjust to situations, so that’s definitely not set in stone, but still, it’s a pretty good lineup, with a high ceiling and a decent floor.
Kyle Hendricks was supposed to start throwing in early December, but I haven’t seen any reports yet. If his shoulder is still an issue, I submit that he should pull a Bouton and learn the knuckler.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): What’s ahead in the sports world for 2023? A look into our crystal ball. “6. Willson Contreras homers in his return to Wrigley Field” Hey Paul — Who is ‘Michael Benintendi’?
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Grading the Cubs free agent signings. “... this is just a good exercise to recap the moves and give some overall thoughts...”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Why Hayden Wesneski Cubs’ top player to watch in 2023. “Mostly because he’s the closest pitching prospect to making an impact on the rotation after an impressive September debut...”
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Pedro Strop. “One of the greatest relievers in franchise history stops by...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Chicago Cubs have removed a ton of ground balls from their lineup this offseason. “Even in the brave new world of shift restrictions, ground balls are still going to be a non-preferred outcome for hitters.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs bringing previous hitting coaches Greg Brown, John Mallee back in new roles. “As Sahadev Sharma reported...”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): 3 Cubs players under contract for 2023 that fans are ready to move on from. “Madrigal, Wick, Hendricks.” YMMV.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): For Cubs to compete, these 5 must produce. “... five players already in hand who could determine the trajectory of the North Siders in 2023.”
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound*): North Side Bound position rankings — right-handed starting pitching could be dominant in 2023. “... the Cubs went out and got a few guys who look like they could be major pieces in the rotation.”
Food for Thought:
This is incredible. https://t.co/UhNWr20OB2— Futurism (@futurism) January 2, 2023
Watch A Camera Drop Into A Hole Beneath Antarctica In Search Of Earth's Oldest Icehttps://t.co/TnnbWnEkK8— IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 30, 2022
The first station will be off the coast of Curaçao, and it's scheduled to be completed by 2025. https://t.co/A5rLlonUiM— Popular Science (@PopSci) January 2, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...