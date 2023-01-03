Cub Tracks’ look who’s scrying now

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

There’s still not a lot of external content available. But we have what we have, and I’ll try to do some internal food-for-discussion stuff up here. Things should improve some next week, with the Cubs Convention looming and the Cactus League around the corner.

I have to say — I’m gonna miss the ‘press box wag’, Gordon Wittenmyer. He improved so radically once he was able to take the gloves off every so often and indulge his more cerulean bent and inner snark. Hopefully the next step will let him continue to address the Chicago audience.

I will stand by my prediction of a BIG power year for Patrick Wisdom, with the qualifiers that he win a regular position/at-bats. I’m talking about Schwarber-type numbers. Nico Hoerner should also thrive at lead-off, with Swanson hitting #2 and Happ or Suzuki behind him.

Let’s postulate this line-up (for now):

Hoerner Swanson Happ Suzuki Bellinger Wisdom Mervis Gomes/Barnhart DH du jour (Morel/McKinstry)

That’s actually a pretty imposing group. If the Cubs sign Hosmer, put him in McKinstry’s spot. David Ross loves to adjust to situations, so that’s definitely not set in stone, but still, it’s a pretty good lineup, with a high ceiling and a decent floor.

Kyle Hendricks was supposed to start throwing in early December, but I haven’t seen any reports yet. If his shoulder is still an issue, I submit that he should pull a Bouton and learn the knuckler.

Food for Thought:

