Outside The Confines: The countdown is on

It may come as a surprise, but we blinked and January is over. Wednesday will be the first day of February (and Thursday we’ll know the groundhog’s verdict on how much longer winter will last), but more than another month of winter, the start of February means one thing and one thing only:

Spring Training is starting soon.

Pitchers and catchers will report in the next two weeks, and then full squad workouts will begin. It’s a thrilling moment, the first time we get to see the players new and old reporting to spring training field, seeing offseason acquisitions in their new uniforms, and soak in that Arizona (or Florida) sunshine over the TV, even when we’re digging ourselves out of knee-deep snow.

Let’s get into today’s links while we get excited over the month ahead.

We can hardly wait till Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/wVWDdKgKXI — MLB (@MLB) January 29, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.