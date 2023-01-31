Cub Tracks grinds my gears

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor!

Journalists are rarely afforded style points, but I’d award some if I were allowed to, to Brett Taylor for the marvelously understated title of his piece today. It’s a good read, here at your friendly neighborhood link-aggregator with benefits. What used to be LOOGIES are now pricing themselves out of the market as teams will use younger, less expensive southpaws.

Seems obvious on the face of it, although it could use a good shave. Here we have our noses to the wheel and our shoulders to the grindstone, and that will have to suffice.

Salary demands have long been an agent of change. I’d probably start mumbling the ‘collusion’ term but this doesn’t seem as heavy as that connotes. More like ‘dollars and sense’, but we’re not used to that from baseball executives and so it seems off somehow. It is as if everyone decided to spend intelligently at once, and some disregarded the memo. I mean, it’s natural for these guys to not want to spend the boss’s money indiscriminately, innit?

So there is the increasing likelihood of pasteurization to add into the narrative, another subplot that might turn into a herring as we get the razors out, my droogies.

Jurickson Profar is the latest rumor. I dunno. Maybe.

RIP Bobby #9. Stan has your new skates. I understand that they’re pure gold.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Which @Cubs performance in 2023 is most important for team success? pic.twitter.com/frIhMCnUCV — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 30, 2023

Nice surprise to see @Cody_Bellinger today at the @Cubs complex breaking in his new Cubs gear! Looking forward to watching him patrol CF and play some 1B this year! #Cubs pic.twitter.com/X56SbOHl4G — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 24, 2023

BCB favorite Daniel Vogelbach is in the #bestshapeofhislife:

Daniel Vogelbach has SLIMMED down! #lgm. He posted this pic posted yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CaQ5NKLiH1 — Danielle McCartan from WFAN (@CoachMcCartan) January 29, 2023

Food for Thought:

“We ended up redesigning the battery pack based on a lot of input from some of the design team that works on the space station here at NASA.”



(via @PopSci) https://t.co/bSCOUMWAYX — Futurism (@futurism) January 30, 2023

AI Finds Possible Overlooked Alien Signals In Radio Telescope Datahttps://t.co/YbDC9X9vOT — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 30, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!