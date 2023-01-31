The Bleed Cubbie Blue podcast is going to get a bit of a makeover for 2023

Thank you to all of the people who reached out over the last couple of weeks to check on me and Danny Rockett with the news that SBNation has axed a lot of their podcasts. I have good news and bad news. I’ll start with the bad news first, so we can end on a high note.

The bad news is that Cuppa Cubbie Blue was designated for assignment.

We had an incredible time working with SBNation to bring you news, updates and banter about everything you wanted to know about the Chicago Cubs. It was an absolute honor to do series-by-series updates on the Cubs, cover every move in the offseason, rant a bit, and, most importantly, talk with two of my favorite baseball friends about this team we all love so much. (Yes, two. Y’all didn’t think you were going to read this without an Andi Cruz Vanecek shoutout, did you?!)

That said, the good news is that we’ve been picked up off the waiver wire because Al Yellon believes in the work we do and supports the content our podcast adds to the Bleed Cubbie Blue community.

I don’t know exactly what all of this means yet, or what it will look like. Danny and I have plans to talk soon about platforms, where this show lives in the incredible world of Cubs podcast content and more. We talk about those plans pretty candidly on the latest episode of Cuppa Cubbie Blue, which you can listen to below:

We’ll still be exactly where you always found us until the end of February, and we will use that platform to tell you where you can expect to find us next. Thank you to everyone who listened, subscribed, rated and reviewed the podcast. We hope you’ll consider doing it again at our new platform.

Oh, and if you’re interested in sponsoring the pod hit me up! We definitely lost the small amount of money and sponsors in this deal and have a rebuild on our hands that rivals what Jed Hoyer has been trying to accomplish at 1060 W. Addison.