Baseball history unpacked, January 4

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Al Bridwell, Alex Metzler, Ted Lilly, Kris Bryant.

Today in history:

1698 - Most of the Palace of Whitehall in London, the main residence of the English monarchs, is destroyed by fire.

- Most of the Palace of Whitehall in London, the main residence of the English monarchs, is destroyed by fire. 1780 - Snowstorm hits George Washington’s army at Morristown, New Jersey.

- Snowstorm hits George Washington’s army at Morristown, New Jersey. 1887 - Thomas Stevens is the first man to bicycle around the world (San Francisco to San Francisco).

- Thomas Stevens is the first man to bicycle around the world (San Francisco to San Francisco). 1966 - WFLD TV channel 32 in Chicago, IL (IND) begins broadcasting.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.