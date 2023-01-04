 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Mr. Smith goes to Washington

Dominic Smith signs with the Nationals. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

My New Year’s Resolution is to always have something interesting to say before the links in Outside the Confines. Like the rest of my resolutions, I’ve already broken it.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...