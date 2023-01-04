Outside The Confines: Mr. Smith goes to Washington

My New Year’s Resolution is to always have something interesting to say before the links in Outside the Confines. Like the rest of my resolutions, I’ve already broken it.

WBC NEWS - JAPAN



Lars Nootbaar is committed to play for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.



Born and raised in El Segundo, California, Nootbaar will be the first player in Samurai Japan HISTORY to be born outside of Japan. pic.twitter.com/vUZVJJUs7k — Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) January 3, 2023

Former Giants general manager Brian Sabean has joined the Yankees front office as an assistant to Brian Cashman.

And finally, Zack Meisel got an unusual Christmas greeting from beyond the grave for a Guardians superfan who died in October. He tells the story of Ron Ochmann, the singing “Mayor of Section 164” at Progressive Field.” (The Athletic sub. req.)

