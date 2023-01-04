Cubs trade Erich Uelmen to Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies announced today that they had acquired Erich Uelmen from the Cubs in exchange for the well-known “cash considerations.”

Uelmen had been designated for assignment December 24 when the Cubs announced the signing of Drew Smyly to a two-year deal.

Clearly, the Cubs had hoped to pass Uelmen through waivers so they could keep him in the organization, but it looks like the Phillies put in a claim and rather than lose him for nothing, the Cubs at least got some money in return.

Uelmen pitched in 25 games for the Cubs in 2022 and posted a 4.67 ERA and 1.370 WHIP. He had some good outings, but a couple of bad ones against the Blue Jays in August pushed that ERA higher. He was the Cubs’ fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Cal Poly/San Luis Obispo.

That leaves just one Cub still in DFA limbo — P.J. Higgins, who was designated for assignment December 29 when the signing of Tucker Barnhart was made official.

When the Eric Hosmer signing is made official someone else will have to be DFA, and it seems likely that could be reliever Michael Rucker. As always, we await developments.