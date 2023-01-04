Cubs Spring Training tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 7

Spring Training 2023 will be the first normal spring season in four years.

That’s right, four — the 2020 spring schedule was interrupted by the pandemic, 2021’s schedule was also revamped due to pandemic concerns, and the 2022 spring schedule was completely revised due to MLB’s lockout.

So, we all look forward to the Cubs taking the field Saturday, February 25 against the Giants at Sloan Park.

You can get your tickets when the team has a public sale this Saturday, January 7, beginning at 12 noon CT. Tickets will be on sale only online at cubs.com or by calling 480-668-0500, extension 1. There will be a limit of six tickets per game.

Cubs season ticket holders are having a presale tomorrow, Thursday, January 5, beginning at 12 noon CT.

The Cubs will play 18 games at Sloan Park this year, including a game against the WBC team from Canada on Wednesday, March 8.

If you have ticket or general Spring Training questions, the Cubs say you can email mesa@cubs.com.