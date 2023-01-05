Cub Tracks’ best paw forward

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs have a new lefthanded bat. How they manage Eric Hosmer’s defensive activity is yet to be seen. They also have a new lefthanded pitcher, Ryan Borucki. And Brad Wieck has re-signed but he’s not likely to be much in vogue until next year as he recovers from a procedure.

It doesn’t look like Rafael Devers is going to be an option, either, as there are multiple reports of his Spinal Tap deal. So what’s a Cub to do, now?

It remains to be seen.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Eric Hosmer is in agreement with the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. @JonHeyman mentioned they were close yesterday. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 4, 2023

Food for Thought:

Life Could Be Found On Enceladus Without Actually Landing On Ithttps://t.co/BsY25GXGSX — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 4, 2023

Sometimes, you just have to build something unrestricted by Earth's gravity. https://t.co/ylk2mW0phN



(via @PopSci) — Futurism (@futurism) January 4, 2023

Which diets are the best, and which are just BS? https://t.co/PQPSRjOihX — Popular Science (@PopSci) January 4, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!