Cub Tracks’ best paw forward

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs have a new lefthanded bat. How they manage Eric Hosmer’s defensive activity is yet to be seen. They also have a new lefthanded pitcher, Ryan Borucki. And Brad Wieck has re-signed but he’s not likely to be much in vogue until next year as he recovers from a procedure.
It doesn’t look like Rafael Devers is going to be an option, either, as there are multiple reports of his Spinal Tap deal. So what’s a Cub to do, now?
It remains to be seen.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Eric Hosmer is in agreement with the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. @JonHeyman mentioned they were close yesterday.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 4, 2023
.@Tucker_Barnhart is confident in the Cubs vision.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 4, 2023
Watch his press conference: https://t.co/JfWeBum7pO pic.twitter.com/Px7izOD1jw
- Michael Baumann (Fangraphs*): Chicago’s $19 Million Bet: Drew Smyly has one good fight left in him. “Smyly spent most of his late 20s and early 30s bouncing aimlessly from team to team.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs bring Brad Wieck back on 2-year minors deal. “Wieck’s career path has been pock-marked by a series of health setbacks...” Mark Powell is inspired.
- Jack Vita (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs’ 2023 projected starting lineup after signing Eric Hosmer. “Hosmer is the fourth position player the Cubs have added this winter that will likely see significant playing time in 2023.” Not a batting order.
- Jay Cohen (AP*): New Cubs C Barnhart likes team’s emphasis on run prevention. “For me, hearing how highly they value that was a big, big key in making my antennas go up as a place that I wanted to play,” Barnhart said Wednesday.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Hosmer agrees to deal with Cubs (source). “Jesse Rogers first reported...” (as above) Andy Martinez has more.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Marcus Stroman claps back at Eric Hosmer critics. “... Hosmer has routinely been loved by his teammates.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): 5 offseason updates about Chicago Cubs prospects who could play in Iowa this summer. “Many of the organization’s top prospects could once again make their way to the Triple-A affiliate when the season starts on March 31.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Brennen Davis has ‘no limitations’ 3 months after stress reaction shutdown. “... the outfielder is all the way back and working with “no limitations” as he makes up for lost time in preparation for the 2023 season.”
Food for Thought:
Life Could Be Found On Enceladus Without Actually Landing On Ithttps://t.co/BsY25GXGSX— IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 4, 2023
Sometimes, you just have to build something unrestricted by Earth's gravity. https://t.co/ylk2mW0phN— Futurism (@futurism) January 4, 2023
(via @PopSci)
Which diets are the best, and which are just BS? https://t.co/PQPSRjOihX— Popular Science (@PopSci) January 4, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...