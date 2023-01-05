 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ best paw forward

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Clark is looking for a Clark bar and a Clark station, on Clark St.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs have a new lefthanded bat. How they manage Eric Hosmer’s defensive activity is yet to be seen. They also have a new lefthanded pitcher, Ryan Borucki. And Brad Wieck has re-signed but he’s not likely to be much in vogue until next year as he recovers from a procedure.

It doesn’t look like Rafael Devers is going to be an option, either, as there are multiple reports of his Spinal Tap deal. So what’s a Cub to do, now?

It remains to be seen.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...