Baseball history unpacked, January 6

Today in baseball history:
- 1885 - Millionaire Henry Lucas purchases the Cleveland Blues and plans to fill the vacancy in the National League with his own St. Louis Maroons. (2)
- 1914 - The National Commission grants some demands of the Players’ union: players are to be notified in writing of their transfer or release and to receive a copy of their contract; players with 10 years in the Major Leagues are eligible to become free agents; clubs will pay traveling expenses to spring training and furnish all uniforms, and outfield fences in major league ballparks should be painted green to provide a better hitting background for batters. (2)
- 1916 - King Cole, the pitcher who gave up Babe Ruth’s first hit in 1914, dies in Bay City, MI at age 29. Cole was a stellar pitcher while playing for the Chicago Cubs, helping his team to the 1910 World Series. (2)
- 1950 - Charlie Grimm resigns as vice president of the Chicago Cubs to sign a three-year contract to manage the Dallas franchise in the Texas League for a record salary of $90,000. Grimm comments, “these hands were never intended to carry a briefcase.” (2)
- 1964 - The Chicago White Sox introduce powder-blue road uniforms, starting a fashion trend that will last into the early 1980s. (2)
- 1967 - Former major league manager Johnny Keane dies in Chicago, IL from a heart attack at the age of 55. Keane guided the St. Louis Cardinals to the 1964 World Series, but left to become the manager of the New York Yankees, whom the Cardinals had beaten in the World Series. After an unsuccessful stint with the Yankees, Keane became a scout with the California Angels. (2)
- 1976 - Ted Turner, owner of UHF television station WTCG which already broadcasts Atlanta Braves games, buys the team for $12 million, largely with borrowed funds. He will soon turn his television station into a national superstation, on which Braves games are a staple product. (2)
- 2000 - Gene Budig resigns as American League president and is appointed a senior adviser to Commissioner Bud Selig. The American and National Leagues will be disbanded as legal entities later this month, with their functions consolidated in the commissioner’s office. (2)
- 2009 - The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs exchange pitchers, with Jason Marquis going to Chicago in return for Luis Vizcaino. (2)
- 2012 - The Padres trade 1B prospect Anthony Rizzo* and minor league P Zach Cates to the Cubs for P Andrew Cashner and OF Kyung-Min Na. The move seems to confirm that the Cubs have no interest in signing free agent 1B Prince Fielder. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Clyde Beck, Lee Walls. Also notable: Early Wynn HOF.
Today in history:
- 1355 - Charles I of Bohemia is crowned with the Iron Crown of Lombardy.
- 1639 - Virginia orders half of its tobacco crop destroyed to support plunging prices and to avoid an economic catastrophe.
- 1838 - Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail demonstrate their telegraph machine in New Jersey.
- 1912 - New Mexico becomes the 47th state of the Union.
- 1933 - Clyde Barrow kills Tarrant County Deputy Sheriff Malcolm Davis after walking into a trap set for another criminal.
- 1963 - ”Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” with Marlin Perkins begins on NBC.
