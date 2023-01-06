Baseball history unpacked, January 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Clyde Beck, Lee Walls. Also notable: Early Wynn HOF.

Today in history:

1355 - Charles I of Bohemia is crowned with the Iron Crown of Lombardy.

- Charles I of Bohemia is crowned with the Iron Crown of Lombardy. 1639 - Virginia orders half of its tobacco crop destroyed to support plunging prices and to avoid an economic catastrophe.

- Virginia orders half of its tobacco crop destroyed to support plunging prices and to avoid an economic catastrophe. 1838 - Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail demonstrate their telegraph machine in New Jersey.

- Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail demonstrate their telegraph machine in New Jersey. 1912 - New Mexico becomes the 47th state of the Union.

- New Mexico becomes the 47th state of the Union. 1933 - Clyde Barrow kills Tarrant County Deputy Sheriff Malcolm Davis after walking into a trap set for another criminal.

Clyde Barrow kills Tarrant County Deputy Sheriff Malcolm Davis after walking into a trap set for another criminal. 1963 - ”Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” with Marlin Perkins begins on NBC.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun