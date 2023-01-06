Outside The Confines: A new team in on Correa? It’s a mystery!

If you want baseball drama, look no further than the ongoing saga of Carlos Correa. Baseball’s favorite villain when he was with the Astros, Correa then signed a free agent deal with the Twins. After only one season, he decided to exercise his opt-out option and head for free agency yet again. And what a roller coaster that has been.
First the rumors pointed him to being signed with the spend-happy Mets. Then suddenly he had inked a deal with the Giants. Except after his physical the Giants seemed less inclined to follow through, and it was back to him being signed by the Mets. Except now even the Mets seem gunshy about something they’re seeing in his physical. So while the chances of that deal getting done seem to be split, now the new story has another team showing interest.
MLB dot com is tracking all the rumor mill happenings, and it seems like a mystery team has entered the chat to check things out with Correa’s agents. So perhaps there’s still an opportunity for him to sign elsewhere if the Mets deal falls through. Regardless of where Correa signs this has certainly been a fascinating offseason drama to follow.
- Esteban Rivera looks at why Andrew Benintendi might be an ideal fit for the White Sox, especially at home.
- Sahadev Sharma looks at the signing from the White Sox angle and how happy the team is to have Benintendi for this coming season. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Old school stadiums.
Thinking of some past stadiums on this #TBT.— MLB (@MLB) January 5, 2023
Which old ballpark was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/l4eSiZ3izQ
- Mark Feinsand has created an All-Star team out of players who will be ruling the rumor mill in terms of trade talks this season.
- Jay Jaffe looks at the Hall of Fame case for Jacoby Ellsbury.
- Tom Verducci makes a HoF case for Scott Rolen.
- Ken Rosenthal explains his conflict about whether or not to vote for Carlos Beltran for the Hall of Fame. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jim Bowden offers up what he hears will be the next moves from every team. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Omar Minaya is joining the Yankees’ front office. Story by Joon Lee.
- The MLB dot come staff give us a list of 30 prospects poised for breakout seasons in 2023.
- Here are six free agents still being slept on by teams. (MLB)
A former MVP and Cy Young winner are among the players still available. pic.twitter.com/yFpidl5h2b— MLB (@MLB) January 6, 2023
- Sam Blum has a Q&A with the new voice of the Angels, Wayne Randazzo. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- David Schoenfield looks at the massive move the Red Sox made to keep Devers, and why it was a vital move to make.
- Meanwhile, Joon Lee asks the question of why Devers was chosen for an extension over other Red Sox superstars the team let go.
- Emma Baccellieri thinks the Devers extension finally gives the Red Sox a sense of direction.
- And Chad Jennings agrees, saying the signing means it’s time to start taking the Red Sox seriously again. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- According to Nick Selbe there’s an interesting name showing interest in buying the Angels.
- That’s a lot of moves.
Lewin Díaz:— Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) January 5, 2023
11/15 DFAd by Miami
11/22 claimed by Pittsburgh
11/30 DFAd by PIT
12/2 claimed by Baltimore
12/21 DFAd by BAL
12/23 traded to Atlanta
12/28 DFAd by ATL
1/5 claimed by Baltimore
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
