P.J. Higgins has cleared waivers for the Cubs

P.J. Higgins was designated for assignment when the Cubs announced the signing of Tucker Barnhart last week.

Today, Higgins cleared waivers, so he’ll remain in the organization, assigned to the Triple-A Iowa roster.

Here are other Cubs roster moves made public today:

Cubs roster moves:



PJ Higgins cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.



Alfonso Rivas cleared waivers and granted his unconditional release.



Catcher Dom Nunez signed MiLB contract with invite to MLB camp.



Brad Wieck, who is rehabbing from TJ, signed a 2-year MiLB deal — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) January 6, 2023

Alfonso Rivas came to the Cubs in the deal that sent Tony Kemp to the Oakland Athletics. While he had been a decent prospect and was a fine defensive first baseman, he never hit well enough either for power or average to stick around. Now, with the signing of Eric Hosmer (not yet officially announced) and with Matt Mervis hopefully ready for MLB play, Rivas wasn’t needed. I wish him well.

Dom Nuñez is a defense-first catcher who has played 111 games for the Rockies from 2018-22, batting .180/.280/.373 in 347 plate appearances with 12 home runs. Ten of those home runs were hit in 81 games in 2021. So he’s got a little power, but doesn’t hit for average. He’ll likely serve as the starting catcher at Triple-A Iowa and be the “break glass in case of emergency” catcher for the Cubs.

Brad Wieck had Tommy John surgery last summer and is unlikely to pitch in 2023. The two-year deal is a nice gesture from the front office, and hopefully he can contribute in 2024.

Last note re: the Hosmer signing. It has not yet been made official by the Cubs. When it is, someone will have to be removed from the 40-man roster. Prediction: The Cubs will try to run lefthanded reliever Anthony Kay through waivers.

As always, we await developments.