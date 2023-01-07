Cub Tracks’ working for the weekend

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Sadly, Alfonso Rivas cleared waivers and was released, and was replaced on the roster by recent signing Anthony Kay. He never lived up to his line-drive hitter potential betrayed by a lack of power and the curve ball. The Cubs gave him a real chance, but it didn’t happen. I had thought they might assign him to Triple-A, but they chose instead to cut the cord. Good luck, Alfonso. The word gaijin might have some appeal.

Cub Tracks is in favor of renewing or extending Ian Happ. Your mileage may vary.

The Carlos Correa saga continues. Apparently the Twins are back in the mix.

A peek at an entirely healthy opening day rotation throughout all levels of the Cubs farm system… pic.twitter.com/kTjBiJih35 — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) January 5, 2023

#Cubs have signed C Dom Nuñez to a minor league contract. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) January 5, 2023

Why do we crave comfort food? https://t.co/D25jvkcmvU — Live Science (@LiveScience) January 6, 2023

"We're finding the oldest stellar remnants in the Milky Way that are polluted by once Earth-like planets." https://t.co/zC60Wo39Rs — Futurism (@futurism) January 6, 2023

Why Do You Feel Worse At Night When Ill?https://t.co/Je8mXOu5pF — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 5, 2023

