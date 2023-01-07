 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ working for the weekend

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Spring Training is right around the corner.

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I’m a longtime WXRT (@93XRT) listener. Frank E (with a period) Lee (@djfrankelee) used to play the studio version every Friday afternoon. It works for Saturday morning, too. Better than Loverboy anyway. Frank retired some time ago. But then, so did I. It hurts my motor to go so slow.

Sadly, Alfonso Rivas cleared waivers and was released, and was replaced on the roster by recent signing Anthony Kay. He never lived up to his line-drive hitter potential betrayed by a lack of power and the curve ball. The Cubs gave him a real chance, but it didn’t happen. I had thought they might assign him to Triple-A, but they chose instead to cut the cord. Good luck, Alfonso. The word gaijin might have some appeal.

Cub Tracks is in favor of renewing or extending Ian Happ. Your mileage may vary.

The Carlos Correa saga continues. Apparently the Twins are back in the mix.

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

