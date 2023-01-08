Cub Tracks’ shorts and scandals

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Work hard, be confident and don't be afraid to get dirty.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 5, 2023
On Deck, Episode 4: James Triantos
Watch now: https://t.co/9iVik9Q9w6 pic.twitter.com/PPcEvDN2MB
Hot dawg, it's grand finale time— MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) January 5, 2023
As @whatwillycook's road trip draws to a close, he returns to Wrigley, this time for a Chi-Town cook-off on the iconic Wrigley Rooftops #MLBHomePlate #MLBEurope #MLB #LondonSeries | @Cubs
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs Injury Notes: Timelines on Kyle Hendricks and Codi Heuer. “The timeline for Kyle Hendricks is still uncertain...” He was supposed to start throwing in early December at the Arizona complex, but nothing has been said publicly yet.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How signings, Kyle Hendricks’ health affect Cubs’ pitching projections in 2023. “This pitching staff’s greatest strength is an element they lacked early last season.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): State of Cubs’ 40-man roster with offseason moves. “... a little over a month until spring training...” Andy Martinez has more of this.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Tucker Barnhart talks moving back to lefty-only hitting, psychology of catching. “... Barnhart offered tremendous insight into how he goes about his business and what brought him to Chicago.”
- Cameron Zunkel (Cubbies Crib*): 3 players the Cubs can’t trade under any circumstances. Worth looking at.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Could Gleyber Torres trade make sense? “The Yankees are simply looking for a left-handed reliever.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Even more reasons why the Cubs should bet on Ian Happ. “... I talked to Ian Happ about it to get a fuller picture.”
Food for Thought:
Have fun trying to sleep tonight. https://t.co/swJqm6dW9Q— Futurism (@futurism) January 7, 2023
How many times can you fold a piece of paper in half? https://t.co/RcIN73nKhk— Live Science (@LiveScience) January 7, 2023
The Secret Of Roman Concrete May Have Been Crackedhttps://t.co/HMPn0wKQTX— IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 7, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...