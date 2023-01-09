Baseball history unpacked, January 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1903 - The defunct Baltimore franchise is purchased by Frank Farrell and Bill Devery for $18,000 and moved to Manhattan where they will become the New York Highlanders (Yankees). (1,2)
- 1961 - Leo Durocher joins the Los Angeles Dodgers as third base coach. Previously, Durocher managed the Dodgers in Brooklyn and the Giants in New York. (2)
- 1971 - Hall of Fame outfielder Elmer Flick dies at the age of 94. Flick batted over .300 eight times and won a batting title in 1905. During a 13-year career, Flick stole 330 bases. (2)
- 1984 - Braves pitcher Pascual Perez is arrested for cocaine possession in his native Dominican Republic. Under local law he will remain in jail until his trial, forcing him to miss the beginning of the season. Perez maintains that he was given the packet by a woman he did not know and was unaware of what it contained.
- 1989 - First baseman Bill Terry dies at the age of 92. Terry batted .341 over a 14-year tenure with the New York Giants, including a career-high .401 in 1930. Terry also served as the Giants’ manager for 10 seasons, leading the team to three consecutive pennants. He gained election to the Hall of Fame in 1954. (2)
- 1990 - A spring training lockout of major league players will begin February 15th unless there is a new agreement, according to an announcement made by the owners. (The resulting work stoppage will last 32 days.) (2)
- 1991 - Former Padres and Orioles infielder Alan Wiggins dies in a Los Angeles, CA hospital at age 32, reportedly from complications due to AIDS. (2)
- 2022 - The Yankees make history when they name Rachel Balkovec as the new manager of the Tampa Tarpons, their affiliate in the Low-A Southeast. After working for the team as a minor league hitting coach the last two seasons, Balkovec* will become the first woman to manage a team in the history of Organized Baseball. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Joe Wallis.
Today in history:
- 1317 - Philip V, the Tall, crowned King of France.
- 1768 - Philip Astley stages the world’s first modern circus in London.
- 1947 - Elizabeth “Betty” Short, the black dahlia, is last seen alive.
- 1991 - Baseball officially bans Pete Rose from being elected to Hall of Fame for betting on baseball.
