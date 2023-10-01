Cub Tracks’ lightning strikes

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Eric Lauer was feeling generous.

JD manifested this one pic.twitter.com/wukNQzCHQJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2023

Unfortunately, so was Jordan Wicks. He allowed those six earned in 1⅔ innings. But the pen came in — Hayden Wesneski (3-5), Javier Assad and Jameson Taillon combined for 7⅓ scoreless innings, with Taillon earning his first MLB save. Meanwhile the bats got busy.

Cubs add on two! pic.twitter.com/uGR4OvzZBP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 1, 2023

Canario's first career triple scores Candelario! pic.twitter.com/5xwI89BYCz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 1, 2023

Yan makes it 10-6! pic.twitter.com/iBR3LgM81I — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 1, 2023

Sadly, it was for naught, as the Marlins beat the Pirates 7-3. Still, this season of competitive baseball was a bolt from the blue from the start, and it’s been a great time. There’s a game today, and then that’s it.

Marlins just won. Cubs eliminated. All of us Cubs fans right now. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/P63Ch1J7kz — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) October 1, 2023

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

“You earn your right to go to the postseason,” David Ross said before Saturday’s game. “We have not played postseason caliber baseball for a team that deserves to be in the postseason as of late. That’s just a fact. To get into the big dance, you gotta play well and you gotta play well when it matters. We haven’t.” — Tony Andracki.

“... it doesn’t sound as if Hoyer has any inclination to make a change in managers, and Ross will be in charge again for a fifth season in 2024.” — Paul Sulliivan.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.