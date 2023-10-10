2023 MLB Division Series, Game 3: Orioles vs. Rangers, Astros vs. Twins

The National League takes today off, and the A.L. series move to Minneapolis and Arlington.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead over the Orioles when Baltimore’s pitchers issued a ghastly 11 walks and gave up a grand slam to Mitch Garver. The O’s had the best record in the A.L. during the regular season, but are now on the brink of elimination.

Meanwhile, in Houston, Pablo Lopez threw seven shutout innings and the Twins hung on for a 6-2 win that evened up their set, sending it back to Target Field with a chance for the Twins to wrap things up there.

3:07 p.m. CT: Astros at Twins. Series tied 1-1.

Pitching matchup: Cristian Javier, RHP vs. Sonny Gray, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV (broadcast over the air). Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright and Tom Verducci.

7:03 p.m. CT: Orioles at Rangers. Rangers lead series 2-0.

Pitching matchup: Dean Kremer, RHP vs. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV (broadcast over the air). Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

This is the only thread for today’s games. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.