Cub Tracks presents a brief

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Eventually we’ll have news. For now, speculation is the rule. Things are always quiet during the playoffs, in cities where they aren’t happening. The post-season and off-season have their own pace(s).

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Justin Steele was the Cubs' best pitcher this season, but Javier Assad might've been the most valuable.



More on the #Cubs Weekly Podcast:



Apple: https://t.co/kQDHXgySik

Spotify: https://t.co/mfb0KFYXFg pic.twitter.com/7dCrmu3L1m — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) October 9, 2023

Food for Thought:

Octopuses Could Soon Get Same Legal Protections As Monkeys In US Researchhttps://t.co/SueCruwCxE — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 9, 2023

The video that NASA does not want you to see! pic.twitter.com/LiMtoW7Foz — Science (@ScienceGuys_) October 9, 2023

World’s Only Cold-Blooded Mammal Lived On An Island And Aged Like A Crocodilehttps://t.co/1etvXHBOjd — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 9, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.