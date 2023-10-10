Cub Tracks presents a brief

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Eventually we’ll have news. For now, speculation is the rule. Things are always quiet during the playoffs, in cities where they aren’t happening. The post-season and off-season have their own pace(s).
Justin Steele was the Cubs' best pitcher this season, but Javier Assad might've been the most valuable.— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) October 9, 2023
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 10 biggest trades in Cubs history. “This exercise is about the swaps that did pay dividends for the North Siders.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Tyler Glasnow “Seems likely to be in trade discussions”. “The Cubs have been rumored to have interest in Glasnow in the past...” Evan Altman thinks so.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs projected for approximately $10.5M in arb raises, won’t keep all eligible players. “Barring something unforeseen, this should be a relatively easy facet of the offseason for Jed Hoyer and the front office.” James Neveau has thoughts.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Considering everything, Miguel Amaya had an incredible year. “It paints a bright picture for his big league future...”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Some non-Cody Bellinger questions that face the Cubs offense this winter. “The question Hoyer now faces is how he can, at minimum, keep this team from taking a step back offensively.” Meghan Montemurro has similar concerns.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon hoping to get an interview with New York Mets. “Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Maddon is hoping to manage in the Major Leagues once again...”
