2023 MLB Division Series: Astros/Twins Game 4, Braves/Phillies and Dodgers/D-backs Game 3

One division series has ended, in a sweep, and so the Rangers are the first team to qualify for this year’s League Championship Series. The ALCS begins Sunday.

In Tuesday’s other game, the Astros blew out the Twins and can wrap up their division series tonight.

Here’s all the information you’ll need for today’s Division Series games.

4:07 p.m. CT: Braves at Phillies. Series tied 1-1.

Pitching matchup: Bryce Elder, RHP vs. Aaron Nola, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

6:07 p.m. CT: Astros at Twins. Astros lead series 2-1.

Pitching matchup: Jose Urquidy, RHP vs. Joe Ryan, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright and Tom Verducci.

8:07 p.m. CT: Dodgers at D-backs. D-backs lead series 2-0.

Pitching matchup: Lance Lynn, RHP vs. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

This is the only thread for all three of today’s Division Series games. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.