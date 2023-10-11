Baseball history unpacked, October 11

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

1980 - In one of the most exciting and controversial games in playoff history, the Phillies tie the NLCS with a 10-inning 5-3 win over the Astros in Game Four. In the fourth inning, Houston is deprived of an apparent triple play when the umpires rule that pitcher Vern Ruhle traps Garry Maddox’s soft line drive. In the sixth, Houston loses a run when Gary Woods leaves the base early on Luis Pujols’ would-be sacrifice fly. (1)

1997 - One of the most bizarre endings in ALCS history, the winning run scores on a botched squeeze play. With Marquis Grissom racing home from third base, Omar Vizquel bunts and misses and the ball trickles a few feet from the plate. Orioles catcher Lenny Webster thinks it’s a foul ball and loafs after it as Grissom streaks home for a 2-1 Cleveland win. Baltimore starter Mike Mussina strikes out an LCS record 15 batters in seven innings in the difficult twilight at Jacobs Field, but has nothing to show for it. (1)

Cubs birthdays: Bob Chipman, Rick James, Jesus Sanchez.

1138 - Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, kills an estimated 230,000.

1811 - The Juliana, 1st steam-powered ferryboat, begins operation.

1881 - David Houston patents roll film for cameras.

1929 - JC Penney opens store #1252 in Milford, Delaware, making it a nationwide company with stores in all 48 U.S. states.

1950 - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission issues the first license to broadcast television in color, to CBS.

1975 - "Saturday Night Live" premieres on NBC with George Carlin as host.

