Outside The Confines: Reversal of fortune

We’ve only got three games today since the Rangers swept the Orioles. Both the Astros and Diamondbacks will be looking to advance to their respective Championship Series today, whereas the Braves and Phillies will play at least one more game tomorrow.

The Phillies have an exclusive "SchwarBurger" for the #postseason



It's a half-pound burger with BBQ brisket, cheese, bacon, onion rings and a cherry-pepper relish



A portion of proceeds will benefit Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes Fund, which provides opportunities for first… pic.twitter.com/bjPRs5sAuX — MLB Life (@MLBLife) October 10, 2023

Jon Hoefling reports that the Rangers have been hyping themselves up with the music of Creed over the past month. So if you needed a reason to cheer for the Astros or Twins, here it is.

And finally, Steve Rushin has the touching love story at the heart of the final days of baseball writer Jim Caple. Caple, who died of dementia and ALS on October 1 at the age of 61, had been reduced to saying just three names at the end of his life: Willie Mays, Novak Djokovic and Sue Bird.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.