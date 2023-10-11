 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Reversal of fortune

A look at all the news surrounding the MLB playoffs and other baseball news you need to know.

By Josh Timmers
We’ve only got three games today since the Rangers swept the Orioles. Both the Astros and Diamondbacks will be looking to advance to their respective Championship Series today, whereas the Braves and Phillies will play at least one more game tomorrow.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

