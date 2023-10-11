The Cubs have reportedly let two coaches go

When Jed Hoyer held his season-ending presser last week, he hinted that there would be news about the Cubs coaching staff this week.

Here’s some news:

Sources: Cubs part ways with game strategy coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 11, 2023

There’s been no official announcement from the team about these moves as of yet.

Craig Driver was hired as first base/catching coach prior to the 2020 season, and served in those roles for two years before Mike Napoli replaced him as first base coach. He retained his role as catching coach while shifting to game strategy. Chris Young was hired in late 2019 and has been the Cubs’ bullpen coach for four seasons. Both coaches came from the Phillies organization.

I don’t think either of these reported firings move the needle much for the Cubs’ coaching staff. Honestly, I think they need a new bench coach. Andy Green was brought in, supposedly, because he had managerial experience and David Ross didn’t. Now, Ross has four years managing the Cubs and I’d think he could use someone more in tune with his own managerial philosophies.

As noted above, the Cubs have made no official announcement of these moves yet. When they do I’ll update this article.