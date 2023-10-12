2023 MLB Division Series, Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies, Thursday 10/12, 7:07 CT

The Rangers were the first team to make the LCS, with their sweep of the Orioles completed Tuesday.

Wednesday, two more teams made their league’s championship series. The Astros held off the Twins 3-2 to win their division series three games to one, so the ALCS will be an all-Texas affair, beginning in Houston Sunday. And the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Dodgers. They’ll be the road team when the NLCS begins Monday, either in Philadelphia or Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Phillies crushed the Braves Wednesday 10-2 and can wrap up their division series tonight in Philadelphia. If they do, no baseball Friday or Saturday. If the Braves win tonight, Game 5 of their division series will be in Atlanta Saturday.

Thus, just one baseball game today. Here’s all the info you’ll need.

7:07 p.m. CT: Braves at Phillies. Phillies lead series 2-1.

Pitching matchup: Spencer Strider, RHP vs. Ranger Suárez, LHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.