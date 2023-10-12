Cub Tracks hurries up and waits

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Not much to say about things right now. Events are liquid. The stove has been lit but is taking its time to prime as the playoffs are still ongoing, as uneventful as they may be. But there’s some good reading below.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Next on the to do list is get a Bedard jersey immediately #Blackhawks — Jordan Wicks (@jordan_wicks99) October 11, 2023

Food for Thought:

The Grim Reason Buses And Trains Use Such Weird Fabrics On Seatshttps://t.co/Hdy3QYvHSI — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 10, 2023

NASA Swabbing Outside of Space Station to See If Stuff Is Growing on It https://t.co/evDpdt25hF — Futurism (@futurism) October 11, 2023

Ancient Tree Rings Reveal The Most Powerful Solar Storm We've Ever Foundhttps://t.co/c64T8JyIbT — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 10, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.