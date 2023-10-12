Cub Tracks hurries up and waits

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Not much to say about things right now. Events are liquid. The stove has been lit but is taking its time to prime as the playoffs are still ongoing, as uneventful as they may be. But there’s some good reading below.
Next on the to do list is get a Bedard jersey immediately #Blackhawks— Jordan Wicks (@jordan_wicks99) October 11, 2023
- NBC Chicago*: Security guard hospitalized after opening package in Cubs’ offices. “Officials say the man came in contact with an unknown skin irritant.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs part ways with two members of David Ross’ coaching staff. Confirming the front-page report. Jon Heyman reported it yesterday. Sahadev Sharma has thoughts {$}.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Jed Hoyer needs to create more space for young players to work through failure. “... Hoyer noted in his end-of-season media address that there’s no way to be a great organization if you’re not willing to give at-bats to young players.” Andy Martinez has ideas.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): MLB may try to stop players from running through second base. “When you pull the play off and essentially steal a run or prevent a double-play, it really does look like a genius move.”
- Phil Rogers (Forbes* {$}): Yan Gomes offers catching value during Cubs’ quick transition. “I think Yan Gomes gives us the best chance to win,” Ross told Chicago reporters in August.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Dansby Swanson isn’t the Cubs’ new assistant GM but his voice will be heard this offseason. “If anybody knows me, I’m pretty open with my opinions when it comes to stuff like that,” Swanson said.
- Jake Mazarsky (Marquee Sports Network*): How the Cubs envision slotting Christopher Morel defensively in 2024. “Morel has manned the hot corner in 156 games in the minor leagues, more than any other position.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Juan Soto should be available in trade and the Cubs will have interest. “... the Padres’ ability to shed payroll while adding a great return, and the fit for Chicago, are both unmistakable.”
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cody Bellinger shares his gratitude in a recent social media post. “The comments were flooded with what any Cubs fan in the comment section would say --- clamors for him to remain on the North Side.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): By climbing out of deepest slump of career, Seiya Suzuki showed Cubs how impactful he can be. “His season, in some ways, it mirrored a lot of our season,” team president Jed Hoyer said.
