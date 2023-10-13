Baseball history unpacked, October 13

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1870 - An estimated 20,000 fans pack Dexter Park in Chicago, IL to watch the Chicago White Stockings defeat the Cincinnati Red Stockings, 16-13. Chicago finishes the season with a record of 65-8, making them the unofficial national champions. (2)
- 1914 - The Boston Braves complete a remarkable sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, the first in World Series history. Dick Rudolph pitches a complete game 3-1 victory for the Braves, who were 15 games out of first place in early July. (1,2)
- 1921 - In the first “Subway Series” ever, the New York Giants defeat the New York Yankees, 1-0, to take the World Series, five games to three. The only run of the game scores on a 1st-inning error by Yankees shortstop Roger Peckinpaugh. (1,2)
- 1960 - Bill Mazeroski of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits one of the most dramatic home runs in World Series history. Maz’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees gives Pittsburgh a stunning 10-9 win in Game 7. (1,2)
- 1971 - The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates play the first night game in World Series history. Roberto Clemente bats three hits and rookie catcher Milt May delivers a game-winning pinch-hit in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 comeback victory. (1,2)
- 2015 - For the first time in their history, the Cubs clinch a postseason series in Wrigley Field when they defeat the Cardinals, 6-4, in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Cardinals take an early lead on a two-run homer by Stephen Piscotty in the 1st, but the Cubs reply with a four-run second, highlighted by a three-run shot by Javier Baez. After the Cardinals tie the score in the sixth, solo homers by Anthony Rizzo in the sixth and Kyle Schwarber in the seventh, both off Kevin Siegrist, send Chicago to the NLCS. (2)
- 2022 - Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter*, one of the greatest relief pitchers of his era, passes away from cancer at age 69. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Rube Waddell HOF, Pickles Dillhoefer, Charlie Silvera, George Frazier, Mike Capel, Bryan Hickerson, Kennie Steenstra. Also notable: Eddie Mathews HOF, Trevor Hoffman HOF.
Today in history:
- 54 - Nero succeeds Claudius as Roman Emperor.
- 1773 - The Whirlpool Galaxy discovered by French astronomer Charles Messier.
- 1947 - Children’s puppet TV program “Junior Jamboree”, later renamed “Kukla, Fran & Ollie” premieres locally on WBKB in Chicago, Illinois.
- 1966 - Jimi Hendrix Experience rock trio debuts with American guitarist Jimi Hendrix, British bassist Noel Redding and British drummer Mitch Mitchell in Évreux, Normandy, France.
- 2021 - William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space, travelling aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on a 10-minute flight.
*pictured.
