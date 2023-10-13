Baseball history unpacked, October 13

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

2022 - Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter*, one of the greatest relief pitchers of his era, passes away from cancer at age 69. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Rube Waddell HOF, Pickles Dillhoefer, Charlie Silvera, George Frazier, Mike Capel, Bryan Hickerson, Kennie Steenstra. Also notable: Eddie Mathews HOF, Trevor Hoffman HOF.

Today in history:

- Jimi Hendrix Experience rock trio debuts with American guitarist Jimi Hendrix, British bassist Noel Redding and British drummer Mitch Mitchell in Évreux, Normandy, France. 2021 - William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space, travelling aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on a 10-minute flight.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.