Baseball history unpacked, October 13

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. RIP Bruce Sutter, the Cubs clinch at Wrigley, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Image

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Rube Waddell HOF, Pickles Dillhoefer, Charlie Silvera, George Frazier, Mike Capel, Bryan Hickerson, Kennie Steenstra. Also notable: Eddie Mathews HOF, Trevor Hoffman HOF.

Today in history:

  • 54 - Nero succeeds Claudius as Roman Emperor.
  • 1773 - The Whirlpool Galaxy discovered by French astronomer Charles Messier.
  • 1947 - Children’s puppet TV program “Junior Jamboree”, later renamed “Kukla, Fran & Ollie” premieres locally on WBKB in Chicago, Illinois.
  • 1966 - Jimi Hendrix Experience rock trio debuts with American guitarist Jimi Hendrix, British bassist Noel Redding and British drummer Mitch Mitchell in Évreux, Normandy, France.
  • 2021 - William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space, travelling aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on a 10-minute flight.

*pictured.

