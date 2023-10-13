 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Postseason heroics

Trash talk and big dingers.

By Ashley MacLennan
Home run heroics, a player mashing at the plate after snide comments from opposing players go public, a team with a seven-time postseason trip, and what will become of one of LA’s greatest aces after one more bad postseason.

That’s the dramatics flowing around the 2023 championship games. Not all the drama is on the field, of course, as reporters have turned on each other, opposing players are saying what they really think, while others are breaking postseason records to say what they mean on the field.

It’s certainly not a dull postseason.

  • This reaction is incredibly meme-worthy.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

