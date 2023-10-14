 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ déclassé dismissed

Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today's episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™

Paul Sullivan actually wrote about Bartman Friday. Ugh. It’s a sensitive portrait, mind you, but it’s freaking Bartman. A quarter of a lifetime ago, and best forgotten. But nooo. The Tribune is all over it. So is the Sporting News, and the incident was the lead in the AP’s This Date in Baseball feature.

Repugnant. I think inarguably inappropriate. And to think that it was the Sun-Times that initially outed the man’s name. They have abstained from this déclassé clickbaiting so far, as their article only mentions the heartbreak of the game. The name is hidden in the url.

Sigh.

James Triantos, El Jaguar Kevin Alcántara, and their cohorts are mostly doing well in the Arizona Fall League. I imagine others might play in the Winter Leagues... so much promise. But so far away.

Life without playoffs isn’t as much fun, is it? How did we ever get through all those years on the bad side of mediocre?

