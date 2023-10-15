2023 ALCS, Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday 10/15, 7:15 CT

The Astros are playing in their seventh consecutive ALCS. They have won four of the previous six, and won two World Series, one of them tainted by a cheating scandal.

The Rangers lost 94 games in 2022 and are in their first postseason since 2016 (which is also the last year before 2023 that they had a winning record). They have been in two World Series, losing both, one to the Cardinals (2011), the other to the Giants. They’re one of six MLB franchises that has never won a World Series (the others: Brewers, Mariners, Padres, Rays and Rockies).

Pretty sure I know who absolutely everyone outside of Houston is rooting for in this series.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game.

7:15 p.m. CT: Rangers at Astros

Pitching matchup: Jordan Montgomery, LHP vs. Justin Verlander, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV (over-the-air broadcast channnel). Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.