Cub Tracks’ precious and few

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Sometimes we adhere here to McLuhanesque principles. At other times, we aren’t as pretentious, my precious, and on the gripping hand, we sometimes don’t deploy the editorial we.

Down these mean streets a man must walk, unafraid, and when one embarks on The Work, it must be done with clean hands and composure. There are times when my references are more obscure, and my meaning less murky, but I’m afraid this isn’t one of those times.

Last week, my desktop computer died. I was able to obtain a new laptop for probably too much money pronto, and to stretch the payments out until I am long gone, but on it was a video of me with my trusty Epiphone doing an impromptu version of “The Boys of Zimmer,” referencing the Glenn Frey tune.

You’re spared that now. Enjoy your Sunday. Let’s talk about baseball. I know that by now you’ve heard about Brandon Woodruff. The Cubs are due some spending money with Heyward coming off the books. Bellinger is gonna cost more than that.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

"It's nice to know that we have that core group of guys. I know exactly what they believe in. We have real organizational momentum and I think it's really important to continue to build on that. We'll get right back to work." -Jed Hoyer



A new Cubs team is emerging. Watch Cubs… pic.twitter.com/230J1yFwPI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 13, 2023

“It’s been a long time since I used to think about this,” Paul Bako said. “For a while there, I just kind of think, ‘What the hell could we have done differently?’”

20 years ago today, Alex Gonzalez butchered the most Sunday hop of all time, which could have ended the inning, at the very least, kept the score 3-1 Cubs vs. what ended up being 7-3 Marlins heading to the bottom of the 8th.



People forget that. pic.twitter.com/oWwfpIJO2t — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) October 14, 2023

Food for Thought:

People Are Just Learning How Parmesan Cheese Is Madehttps://t.co/b4WGYJvm4j — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 14, 2023

Astronomers Say Two Giant Ice Planets Collided, Leaving Donut-Shaped Wreckage https://t.co/v9oIwi0dHp — Futurism (@futurism) October 14, 2023

Why Are Some Deserts Cold?https://t.co/HIROaIvsIn — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 14, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.