2023 ALCS Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros and 2023 NLCS Game 1: D-backs vs. Phillies

The Rangers look to go up 2-0, and the NLCS begins!

By Al Yellon
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Rangers took the lead in the ALCS Sunday night with a 2-0 shutout of the Astros — that’s a real accomplishment, as Houston was shut out just six times during the regular season (second-fewest of any team, Dodgers had the fewest with four) and scored the fifth-most runs in MLB this year (827, just ahead of the Cubs, who scored 819).

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s games.

3:37 p.m. CT: Rangers at Astros. Rangers lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP vs. Framber Valdez, LHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox/FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

7:07 p.m. CT: D-backs at Phillies

Pitching matchup: Zac Gallen, RHP vs. Zack Wheeler, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

This is the only thread for today’s two LCS games. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.

