 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baseball history unpacked, October 16

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Happy birthday, Rodney Scott, and playoff stories galore.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
Happy birthday, Rodney Scott!
Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Milo Allison, Rodney Scott*, Kurt Seibert. Also notable: Goose Goslin HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1384 - Jadwiga is crowned King of Poland, despite being a woman.
  • 1579 Francis Drake sights land in the Philippines after crossing the Pacific Ocean aboard the ‘Golden Hind.’
  • 1813 Battle of Leipzig, largest battle in Europe prior to World War I, Napoleon’s forces defeated by Prussia, Austria and Russia.
  • 1943 - Chicago Mayor Ed Kelly opens city’s new subway system.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.

In This Stream

Baseball history unpacked

View all 854 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...