 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Lone Star showdown

The Rangers take a 1-0 lead in the ALCS. The Phillies and Diamondbacks get set to face off. Thoughts on the playoff system. And other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

I’m going to assume that all of you know that the Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series with a 2-0 win last night.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...