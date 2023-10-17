2023 NLCS Game 2: D-backs vs. Phillies, Tuesday 10/17, 7:07 CT

The Phillies took a 5-0 lead in Game 1 mainly on the strength of homers by Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos.

But the Diamondbacks fought back. A two-run homer by Geraldo Perdomo and sac fly by Alek Thomas made it 5-3.

That’s as close as Arizona could get, though, as Philadelphia’s bullpen held off some late rallies.

It’s said that in a seven-game series, if the road team can take one of the first two games and thus “steal” home-fieid advantage, that puts them in a good position to win the series. The Phillies were a much better team at home (49-32) than on the road (41-40) during the regular season.

So, if the D-backs can take this game, perhaps we’ll have a competitive series.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:07 p.m. CT: D-backs at Phillies. Phillies lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Merrill Kelly, RHP vs. Aaron Nola, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.