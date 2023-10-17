Cub Tracks’ stealth blogging

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
At least you-know-who isn’t in the news today. Ugh, that was nasty. We’ve got a little news, some things about women in management, some Bellinger talk, a little top-prospect eyewash. Just the thing for a Taco Tuesday, if baseball’s what you were hungry for, and you’re on a diet.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Alyssa Nakken interviews for Giants managerial opening, Kim Ng no longer Marlins GM. “... there are few details at this point.”
- Mark Powell (Fansided*): 3 more Chicago Cubs who won’t be back for 2024 season. “The Chicago Cubs could look much different in 2024...” The title is a little misleading here.
- Matt Ostrowski (North Side Baseball*): One part of Cubs’ offseason plan needs to be modernizing the bullpen. “... no matter how many runs the Cubs scored or how big their lead was, it never felt like it was safe...”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: A simple approach to catching position entering 2024. “Before the stove starts heating up, we analyze the Cubs depth chart at each position and how Jed Hoyer’s front office might address the team’s needs.”
- Brad Wakai (Fan Nation*): Should Chicago Cubs pursue re-signing Candelario in Free Agency? Wakai asks the bot another good question.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): The bottom line for the Cubs and Cody Bellinger: ‘That’s why you spend the money, baby’. “It’s too soon to write off Bellinger as another one who got away.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): This top prospect list is LOVING the Chicago Cubs. “It is but one of many lists coming this offseason...”
- Keith Law (The Athletic {$}): Scouting the top prospects I saw at the Arizona Fall League. “The Cubs sent a trio of interesting position player prospects, highlighted by outfielder Kevin Alcántara...”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs PBP announcer Jon Sciambi gets some love for post-season call. Awful Announcing liked him plenty. Read into that what you will.
