2023 ALCS Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday 10/18, 7:03 CT

Well. This postseason has been pretty one-sided. Of the eight completed series, only two of them had one win by the losing team, and the two LCS so far are both 2-0.

I am hoping for closer series and games going forward, though I certainly wouldn’t mind if the Rangers swept the Astros.

Tonight, that depends on the right arm of Max Scherzer, who hasn’t pitched in over a month. During the regular season, the Rangers were a much better team at home than on the road. But then, the Astros were a better team on the road (51-30) than at home (39-42).

So, perhaps this series will tighten up a bit.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game.

7:03 p.m. CT: Astros at Rangers. Rangers lead series 2-0.

Pitching matchup: Cristian Javier, RHP vs. Max Scherzer, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.