Outside The Confines: Kim Ng and the Marlins part ways

In November 2020, Kim Ng made baseball history when it was announced that she would become the first female GM of an MLB team when she took the helm of the Miami Marlins. On Tuesday it was announced that Ng and the Marlins would be parting ways after three seasons, and Ng helping lead the Marlins to their first postseason trip in twenty years.
It seems the rift between Ng and the Marlins came as the Marlins indicated they might be looking to hire a team President, a position that would effectively push Ng down to the number two spot in the organization.
While Ng has declined to comment, there are plenty of openings across MLB teams right now for a GM with a proven track record, so it’s unlikely Ng will be without a job for long.
Here’s a bit more reading material on the split:
- Emma Baccellieri looks at why Kim Ng has left the Marlins better than she found them.
- Jeff Passan explains the move that caused Ng to opt out of her 2024 extension.
- Brittany Ghiroli looks at what happened and what could come next. Ghiroli also explains why Ng’s exit makes her all the more impressive. (The Athletic subscription required)
The Miami Marlins wanted to hire a president of baseball operations over general manager Kim Ng, leading to her departure from the organization, sources told ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 16, 2023
When reached, Ng declined comment. But sources said she would've been the No. 2 after constructing a playoff team.
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Ben Clemens offers up postseason managerial report cards on Dave Roberts and Rocco Baldelli.
- Cole Jacobson determines which teams have the best home-field advantage.
- Check out this absolutely wild hit-by-pitch from the ALCS.
- Tom Verducci explains how Nathan Eovaldi has proven himself to be exactly what the Rangers were hoping he would be.
- The Wisconsin Assembly has approved public funding for Brewers’ stadium repairs. (AP)
- Sounds kind of lose/lose.
The MLBPA filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court supporting the overturn of MLB's antitrust exemption. Among the arguments: the MLBPA expects more minor league teams to be eliminated if the exemption is not overturned.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 17, 2023
Full brief here: https://t.co/VyZFZRLDrR https://t.co/CONlSWWd41 pic.twitter.com/EXIM4F6mXZ
- Kennedi Landry looks at the big moment for Max Scherzer as he gets ready to take the field for the first time this postseason.
- Adrian Garro brings us a celebrity sighting of Travis and Jason Kelce at NLCS Game 1.
- Dan Gartland explains why Nick Castellanos’s NLCS home run mattered so much for his son Liam.
- David Schoenfield shares that Bryce Harper’s next dream is to see MLB players back in the Olympics.
- Jayson Stark looks at how Bryce Harper celebrated his birthday in home run fashion. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Here’s a look at this week’s postseason schedule.
- Dave Roberts WILL be back managing the Dodgers in 2024. Story by Sarah Wexler.
- He might not be the only one back, as the Dodgers’ president says he absolutely wants Clayton Kershaw back. Story by Karl Rasmussen.
- Stephanie Apstein explains exactly why the Phillies are outmatching the DBacks to start the series.
- Trevor May announces his retirement while also ripping A’s ownership. (ESPN)
- Are we seeing a kinder, gentler version of Phillies fans? (The Athletic subscription required.)
- It’s Always Sunny goes to the Postseason.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...