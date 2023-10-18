BCB After Dark: Priorities

It’s another night here at BCB After Dark: the hippest happening for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. I hope you’ve had a good day and that you’re looking to finish it off with us today. Come on in and grab a table. Your name is on the guest list. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.

The Phillies blew out the Diamondbacks 10-0 tonight to take a two-games-to-none lead in the National League Championship Series. If you’re a Phillies fan, this is very good news. Diamondbacks fan or a neutral like me, it’s bad news in that not only was tonight’s game a blowout, but the Phillies, like the Rangers, are now looking to sweep. I would be disappointed if we didn’t get at least a Game 6 in either Championship Series. Although I do understand if you’re rooting for Philadelphia or Texas that you’d like the series to be over as soon as possible.

Last night, I asked you what you thought Miguel Amaya’s future would look like. Amaya would likely be happy to know that 73 percent of you think he will end up as a solid starter for the Cubs. Anither 21 percent of you think he’ll be a backup or a second catcher as part of a job share.

On Tuesday nights/Wednesday mornings, I don't normally do any movie stuff. But last night I asked for nominations for the Winter Western Classic and you still have time to do that.

And on a personal note, I do want to thank all of you who have taken the time to say that you enjoy this feature and like the music and movie stuff.

But back to the regularly-scheduled stuff, I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

I guess it’s past time for me to start featuring some Halloween holiday music. So tonight we have saxophonist Joshua Redman playing a spooky composition of his own, “Ghost,” on his 2017 album. There are no words here, but the tune certainly evokes a haunted house.

Brian Blade is on drums and Larry Grenadier is on bass. Redman is playing the tenor sax here.

Tonight’s question is a matter of priorities. In short, what position is in most need of an upgrade this winter?

Yes, I know that a lot of you think that re-signing Cody Bellinger should be the Cubs’ top priority this winter. And maybe it is. But Bellinger can play both outfield and first base, and so which position you think he fills in to is up to you.

Obviously the Cubs probably need to address more than one weakness this winter. But tonight’s question is which one should be the top priority. Or if you want to put it another way, which position should the front office spend the most money to fix.

I’m leaving shortstop, second base, left field and right field out of the vote. I think the Cubs currently playing there are going to be back next year and that the Cubs will not do anything to upgrade at those positions.

If you think that a position can be adequately covered by someone currently on the team, like say Pete Crow-Armstrong in center or Matt Mervis at first base, then vote for a different position. But if you think PCA is the long-term answer in CF but that he’s not ready for 2024, then you can certainly vote for center field. This question is about 2024 only, although most free agents will demand more than just a one-year deal. But the Cubs could trade for a player with one year left on a contract, for example.

So which position should be the Cubs top priority this winter?

