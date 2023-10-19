2023 NLCS Game 3: Phillies vs. D-backs and 2023 ALCS Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers

The Astros, who were much better on the road than at home during the regular season, ran out to a 5-0 lead in Game 3 and held on for an 8-5 win over the Rangers at Arlington. They’ll try to do it again this evening.

And just remember, if not for Houston owner Jim Crane, Jose Urquidy, tonight’s Astros starter, would be a Cub now (they had a deal in place for Willson Contreras at the 2022 deadline, but Crane nixed it).

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will be hoping their home crowd will energize them the way the Phillies fed off the energy at Citizens Bank Park. During the regular season, Arizona was better vs. LH starters than RH starters, so perhaps they can do better against Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s games.

4:07 p.m. CT: Phillies at D-backs. Phillies lead series 2-0.

Pitching matchup: Ranger Suarez, LHP vs. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

7:03 p.m. CT: Astros at Rangers. Rangers lead series 2-1.

Pitching matchup: Jose Urquidy, RHP vs. Andrew Heaney, LHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s two LCS games. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.