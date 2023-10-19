Cub Tracks’ Morel courage

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Ian Happ is up for a Gold Glove again. I am eternally bemused by how little actual defense counts toward GGs. It’s cool though. Nothing I say or do will change a damn thing. I give him the nod for being a fellow coffee enthusiast...
I know you’ll miss him, but Edwin Rios has elected to go Free Agent. The Brewers are getting $500+ million to spruce up the ballyard.
James Triantos is sporting a 1.337 OPS in the AFL, hitting .474. El Jaguar isn’t far behind, with three tape-measure jobs.
“Me and [Triantos] compete every time. This guy, he’s awesome.” — Kevin Alcantara.
Togetherness. Aw, the heart melts.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs AGM Craig Breslow among many names in Boston’s search for new Baseball Ops Boss. “... Breslow’s name has once again been connected very firmly to his former team as he recently interviewed for the opportunity to replace Chaim Bloom.
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): MLB’s postseason surprises a guide for Cubs. “... how to hit home runs when it counts...”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): How will Cubs’ Jed Hoyer utilize young talent while building a winner for 2024 and beyond? “Financial flexibility and a deep farm system — particularly one with multiple impact prospects at Double A and above — is where every team wants to be.”
- Tim Dierkes (MLB Trade Rumors*): Offseason Outlook: Chicago Cubs. “... in the end this was simply an 83-win team.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): 3 Chicago Cubs who performed better than expected in 2023. “... the Cubs are set up to build on 2023 and expect 2024 to be the year they make it back to the Postseason.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: Enviable depth at second base. “Second base is one of the areas the Cubs will have to commit absolutely zero thought to this winter.” First base.
- NBC Sports Chicago*: Kyle Schwarber makes history with home run barrage. “The slugger now has 18 home runs in his playoff career, and according to Baseball Reference, that matches Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson for the most ever hit by a left-handed batter in baseball history.” Evan Altman has more.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The St. Louis Cardinals are trying to bring back Yadier Molina as a coach. Of course they are.
