Cub Tracks’ Morel courage

Ian Happ is up for a Gold Glove again. I am eternally bemused by how little actual defense counts toward GGs. It’s cool though. Nothing I say or do will change a damn thing. I give him the nod for being a fellow coffee enthusiast...

I know you’ll miss him, but Edwin Rios has elected to go Free Agent. The Brewers are getting $500+ million to spruce up the ballyard.

James Triantos is sporting a 1.337 OPS in the AFL, hitting .474. El Jaguar isn’t far behind, with three tape-measure jobs.

“Me and [Triantos] compete every time. This guy, he’s awesome.” — Kevin Alcantara.

Togetherness. Aw, the heart melts.

