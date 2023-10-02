Baseball history unpacked, October 2

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Cubs birthdays: Scott Stratton, Tom Angley, Bill Serena, Dave Beard, Hector Villanueva, Matt Walbeck, Rafael Lopez.

1263 - The battle of Largs: Scots defeat the Norwegians on the Firth of Clyde, Scotland, returning the Western Isles to Scotland and ending 500 years of Viking invasions.

1535 French explorer Jacques Cartier first visits the Iroquois settlement of Hochelaga (later Montreal).

1627 - Last Emperor of the Chinese Ming dynasty, Chongzhen, comes to the throne after death of his brother Emperor Tianqi.

1789 George Washington transmits the proposed Constitutional amendments (The United States Bill of Rights) to the States for ratification.

1866 - J Osterhoudt patents tin can with key opener.

1919 - US President Woodrow Wilson has a stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed.

1942 - WWII: British Royal Navy boards floundering German U-boat U-559 retrieving abandoned Enigma code machine before it sinks; 2 British sailors go down with the sub.

1959 - Rod Serling's anthology series "The Twilight Zone" premieres on CBS-TV.

1967 - Thurgood Marshall sworn in as 1st black Supreme Court Justice.

2001 - Cubs right fielder Sammy Sosa becomes first player in MLB history to total 60 home runs in three seasons; Chicago slugger connects off Reds starter Lance Davis to reach milestone in 5-4 loss.

2016 - Veteran broadcaster Vin Scully calls his final LA Dodgers game (7-1 loss in San Francisco) after a record 67 MLB seasons.

