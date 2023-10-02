Outside The Confines: Knuckleballs in heaven

It’s the end of the regular season and the end of the Cubs’ season.

But we have other sad news to deal with first. My wife wouldn’t be able to tell you who Tim Wakefield was, but when I told her “He was the pitcher on the original ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ who wouldn’t get a manicure because he was a knuckleballer,” she knew exactly who he was. (Wakefield did go in for all the other makeover stuff.)

Zack Greinke departs to a standing ovation from the Kansas City faithful



(via @BallySportsKC)

pic.twitter.com/EXTuxzenU5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 1, 2023

Shortstop Brandon Crawford, the last remaining Giant from their World Championship teams, saluted the fans after his final game as a Giant. He’s unsure if he’s going to retire or not.

Not before the fans saluted him.

What. A. Moment.



Brandon Crawford leaves the field to another standing ovation at Oracle Park in what could be his Giants finale pic.twitter.com/KnUzzdMsyr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 1, 2023

Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera had an “emotional” last game before retirement.

This is how you send off a legend!@MiguelCabrera walks off the field for the final time to a rousing ovation in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/A5WICHZnZx — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.