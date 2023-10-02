 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Knuckleballs in heaven

The passing of a Red Sox legend. Players said goodbye. The Mets need a new manager. A look ahead to the playoffs. And other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
It’s the end of the regular season and the end of the Cubs’ season.

But we have other sad news to deal with first. My wife wouldn’t be able to tell you who Tim Wakefield was, but when I told her “He was the pitcher on the original ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ who wouldn’t get a manicure because he was a knuckleballer,” she knew exactly who he was. (Wakefield did go in for all the other makeover stuff.)

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

