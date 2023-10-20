2023 ALCS Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers and 2023 NLCS Game 4: Phillies vs. D-backs

This postseason has been pretty dull and ordinary — a fair number of blowouts, or games where one team took an early big lead and held off a comeback from the trailing team.

Not Tuesday in Chase Field — there was great pitching, great defense and a walkoff win by the D-backs, their first in postseason play since Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.

In Arlington, the Astros took one of those big early leads, the Rangers tied it up, then Houston turned it into a blowout and tied up the ALCS.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s games.

4:07 p.m. CT: Astros at Rangers. Series tied 2-2.

Pitching matchup: Justin Verlander, RHP vs. Jordan Montgomery, LHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

7:07 p.m. CT: Phillies at D-backs. Phillies lead series 2-1.

Pitching matchup: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP vs. Joe Mantiply, RHP

Mantiply will be an opener for Arizona. Sanchez has thrown one inning since September 24. So... this could be a bullpen game for both teams.

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

This is the only thread for today’s two LCS games. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.