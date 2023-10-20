 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: I had that in my back pocket

The Astros tie up the ALCS with the Rangers thanks, in part, to a batting glove. The D-Backs make a series out of it. And other news from MLB and the playoffs.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

So we actually have two good series now that the Astros have gone into Arlington and tied up the series with two wins on the road. Also, the Diamondbacks got one in the win column with a win at home and now trail two games to one. If you’re a neutral, that’s what you were cheering for yesterday, although you’d hope to get more thrilling games like Arizona’s walkoff win over Philadelphia and not another blowout like in the Astros did to Texas.

And tomorrow will be a better day that today, Buster. And may all your playoff series go seven games.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...