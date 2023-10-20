Outside The Confines: I had that in my back pocket

So we actually have two good series now that the Astros have gone into Arlington and tied up the series with two wins on the road. Also, the Diamondbacks got one in the win column with a win at home and now trail two games to one. If you’re a neutral, that’s what you were cheering for yesterday, although you’d hope to get more thrilling games like Arizona’s walkoff win over Philadelphia and not another blowout like in the Astros did to Texas.

Ian Kinsler threw out the first pitch tonight in a Team Israel jersey pic.twitter.com/tcxE2kJq50 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day that today, Buster. And may all your playoff series go seven games.