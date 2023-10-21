2023 NLCS Game 5: Phillies vs. D-backs, Saturday 10/21, 7:07 CT

So after a rather dull start to this year’s postseason with lots of blowouts, here’s where we stand in the two League Championship Series after Friday’s come-from-behind wins:

#ALCS: 5 games, road team has won all 5.#NLCS: 4 games, home team has won all 4.#Postseason baseball! — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2023

Also, did that Diamondbacks win seem reminiscent of anything?

Lastly: Alek Thomas, who hit the key game-tying homer for the D-backs, was selected by them in the second round in 2018. Out of Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago. One pick after the Cubs selected Brennen Davis. Sigh.

Here’s hoping for more excitement tonight, where we will have a Zac vs. Zack pitching matchup.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:07 p.m. CT: Phillies at D-backs. Series tied 2-2.

Pitching matchup: Zack Wheeler, RHP vs. Zac Gallen, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

This is the only thread for today’s LCS game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.