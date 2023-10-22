2023 ALCS Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday 10/22, 7:03 CT

Two key three-run homers, a bench-clearing incident and the Rangers getting the tying and winning runs on base with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth and not scoring.

That was a Game 5 filled with great plays and intrigue. It’s clear these teams Do. Not. Like. Each. Other.

The road team has won all five games in this series, the first time that’s happened in a League Championship Series. It’s the second time it’s happened in a postseason series, the first was the 2019 World Series. Which the Astros lost.

So, maybe that’ll happen again.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:03 p.m. CT: Rangers at Astros. Astros lead series 3-2.

Pitching matchup: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP vs. Framber Valdez, LHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s LCS game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.