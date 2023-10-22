Cub Tracks’ aye aye, A. I.

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
That damn SI/Fan Nation bot is everywhere. My googlings are full of their junk. “Brad Wakai” apparently has no shame. It’s hard enough to find quality articles for us to read, now this dipstick has to flood the market with their drivel. AI (Not AL) has to go the way of BMV Sports, the AI group that’s already gone. I’m done posting that crap — my point has been made.
Thank you, readers, for noticing that BCB does real journalism. Our stuff is based on available information — only the spin is new. An A.I. couldn’t do what I do, or Al or Josh or Sara or Thomas do.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.
- Chicago Tribune*: It’s a lousy time of year to be a Chicago sports fan. “So it’s more than likely Chicago fans can follow the exploits of Schwarber and Castellanos for the next two weeks and, of course, rue what could have been.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Why the Red Sox are targeting Cubs executive Craig Breslow for a top job at Fenway Park. “... Breslow’s tenure has seen the Cubs accumulate big gains on the pitching side of the organization.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs working on Kyle Hendricks extension, targeting Japanese LHP Yuki Matsui. “... it’s always felt like Kyle Hendricks would stick around and end his career in Chicago.” Brett Taylor has more Hendricks and Matsui. Alexander Patt says it’s Bruce Levine starting stuff again. MLB Trade Rumors has more. Sports Mockery has some Matsui.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Former Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel having a disastrous NLCS performance. “... Kimbrel has struggled in the National League Championship Series with the Philadelphia Phillies.”
- Antonio Planas (NBC News*): Former major-league pitcher arrested in alleged murder and attempted murder of his in-laws. “The sheriff’s office said it is awaiting the suspects’ extradition.”
