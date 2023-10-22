Cub Tracks’ aye aye, A. I.

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

That damn SI/Fan Nation bot is everywhere. My googlings are full of their junk. “Brad Wakai” apparently has no shame. It’s hard enough to find quality articles for us to read, now this dipstick has to flood the market with their drivel. AI (Not AL) has to go the way of BMV Sports, the AI group that’s already gone. I’m done posting that crap — my point has been made.

Thank you, readers, for noticing that BCB does real journalism. Our stuff is based on available information — only the spin is new. An A.I. couldn’t do what I do, or Al or Josh or Sara or Thomas do.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

How Come Spiders Don’t Get Tangled In Their Own Webs?https://t.co/NfkH54kzjO — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 21, 2023

Scientists Find That Human Workers Get Lazier When Their Teammate Is a Robot https://t.co/alVtcXaHpT — Futurism (@futurism) October 21, 2023

This Could Be The Future Of Living In Spacehttps://t.co/BhQ4avb8Wb — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 21, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.