Cub Tracks’ aye aye, A. I.

Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, hand-selected for your possible pleasure, with commentary. Passing the Turing Test and other impossibilities? Perhaps.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

That damn SI/Fan Nation bot is everywhere. My googlings are full of their junk. “Brad Wakai” apparently has no shame. It’s hard enough to find quality articles for us to read, now this dipstick has to flood the market with their drivel. AI (Not AL) has to go the way of BMV Sports, the AI group that’s already gone. I’m done posting that crap — my point has been made.

Thank you, readers, for noticing that BCB does real journalism. Our stuff is based on available information — only the spin is new. An A.I. couldn’t do what I do, or Al or Josh or Sara or Thomas do.

