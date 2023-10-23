Baseball history unpacked, October 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

1910 - Philadelphia’s Jack Coombs* won his third game of the World Series, beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 as the Athletics took the championship in five games. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, for the A’s. (1,2)

SABR on Jack Coombs.

Cubs birthdays: Mike Sullivan, Solly Drake, John Lackey, Felix Doubront. Also notable: Jim Bunning HOF.

