Outside The Confines: Rangers get bruised but Astros feel the sting

It’s the biggest thing to come out of the all-Texas ALCS, as ejections flurried after Rangers’ outfielder Adolis Garcia was hit by a pitch from Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu. Abreu has since been suspended for two games (no small number in the postseason, though he has appealed), which implies that the hit was intentional, but many are left wondering why the Astros would risk a suspension with the postseason on the line.

No matter how you look at it, the hit-by-pitch is all anyone can discuss about the game, which isn’t ideal for a team who has experienced postseason drama in the past.

Read a bit more about the hit and the suspension below.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

It looks like Altuve was rewarded with screen time for hitting that home run. pic.twitter.com/x9BEESwYd3 — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) October 21, 2023

add another one to the list (look it up, it's true) https://t.co/ZhPLRujCVb pic.twitter.com/M3NoYTFf5I — Brennan (@BayAreaBrennan) October 19, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.