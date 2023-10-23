Outside The Confines: Rangers get bruised but Astros feel the sting

It’s the biggest thing to come out of the all-Texas ALCS, as ejections flurried after Rangers’ outfielder Adolis Garcia was hit by a pitch from Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu. Abreu has since been suspended for two games (no small number in the postseason, though he has appealed), which implies that the hit was intentional, but many are left wondering why the Astros would risk a suspension with the postseason on the line.
No matter how you look at it, the hit-by-pitch is all anyone can discuss about the game, which isn’t ideal for a team who has experienced postseason drama in the past.
Read a bit more about the hit and the suspension below.
- Julia Kreuz looks at the suspension in more detail.
- Ken Rosenthal explains why he’s having difficulty believing the hit-by-pitch was intentional. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jelani Scott explores the suspension over at SI.
- Alden Gonzalez looks at how tempers flared both in the game and after.
- The hit-by-pitch got a lot of attention, but Tom Verducci wants to redirect our attention to the incredible performance of Jose Altuve in the same game.
- Alex Rodriguez seems to think his TV career is the thing holding the Yankees back from retiring his number. Absolutely no other reason. Story by Brandon Contes.
- Stolen bases were way up this year and Chris Gilligan wants to know whatever happened with that?
- Mike Petriello looks at how the Phillies' defense has been their biggest postseason strength.
- AJ Cassavell shares that the Giants have been granted permission to interview Bob Melvin for the open managerial position.
- This is quite the catch.
- Karl Rasmussen has a bit more on that incredible catch.
- Juan Toribio looks at that incredible steal home that Bryce Harper managed. Major posteason heroics.
- Stephanie Apstein explains how the steal of home changed the course of the game (and maybe the series) for the Phillies.
- Leo Morgenstern assesses the role that intentional walks are (and aren’t) playing in the postseason.
- Ex-MLB pitcher Dan Serafini has been arrested in connection with a 2021 murder. Story by Daniel Chavkin.
- Sam Blum brings us a piece about how one ejection tells us volumes about umpires and managers. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- LOL.
It looks like Altuve was rewarded with screen time for hitting that home run. pic.twitter.com/x9BEESwYd3— Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) October 21, 2023
- Derek Jeter rejected a gift from David Ortiz and fans didn’t hold back about it. Story by Daniel Chavkin.
- Jayson Stark looks at how Kyle Schwarber is hitting his way towards postseason history. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jay Jaffe looks at the eight names on the ballot for this year’s Eras Committee entries to the Hall of Fame.
- Here’s how the Diamondbacks managed to tie the series up earlier this weekend. (AP)
- Matt Gelb highlights the incredible performance of Zack Wheeler in NLCS Game 5. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- At this point, I’m surprised he hasn’t called me Mr. October.
add another one to the list (look it up, it's true) https://t.co/ZhPLRujCVb pic.twitter.com/M3NoYTFf5I— Brennan (@BayAreaBrennan) October 19, 2023
