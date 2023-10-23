 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Rangers get bruised but Astros feel the sting

Intentionally or not, the hit-by-pitch changed the narrative of game 5.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the biggest thing to come out of the all-Texas ALCS, as ejections flurried after Rangers’ outfielder Adolis Garcia was hit by a pitch from Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu. Abreu has since been suspended for two games (no small number in the postseason, though he has appealed), which implies that the hit was intentional, but many are left wondering why the Astros would risk a suspension with the postseason on the line.

No matter how you look at it, the hit-by-pitch is all anyone can discuss about the game, which isn’t ideal for a team who has experienced postseason drama in the past.

Read a bit more about the hit and the suspension below.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Poll

Bryan Abreu hitting Adolis Garcia with a pitch in ALCS Game 5...

view results
  • 75%
    Intentional
    (6 votes)
  • 25%
    Not intentional
    (2 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...