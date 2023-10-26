Cub Tracks’ it’s almost the offseason for everyone else

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Craig Breslow is leaving the organization. Dustin Kelly is staying. I’m not hating this World Series matchup. I’m not gonna watch — I traded my YouTube TV bill for laptop payments and anyway I have deadlines. But I’ll read the recaps and the box scores.

I hope a lot of other people watch, though. Because there aren’t any of the usual suspects on hand, and I fully support a Yankee-less, Dodger-less baseball environment in October.

The Cubs can feel better. The Diamondbacks are not a fluke.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Here’s some news:

Cubs bench coach Andy Green has interviewed for the Guardians’ managerial job, sources tell @TheAthletic. Here’s @ZackMeisel’s report on some of the other names involved: https://t.co/3tgmGs5pml And @WillSammon linking Craig Counsell to the Guardians as well.… — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 25, 2023

Accepted! ✅



Yesterday, Cubs Scholars interviewed with their dream colleges and universities and received dozens of acceptance letters at the @chicagoscholars #Onsite2023 event. They even received encouragement from @chicagosmayor. Congrats Scholars, we are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/YMTTZxw1wJ — Cubs Charities (@CubsCharities) October 25, 2023

Updating the story with @MikeSilvermanBB -- according to multiple sources, Breslow has accepted the position and will become the new Red Sox head of baseball operations. https://t.co/1S2s4WFmQT via @BostonGlobe — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 25, 2023

Kevin Alcantara AB's are must watch events! From pimping HR's and bat flips, to the bat taking flight on a swing, you never know what may happen when Kevin is up! @Cubs @MLBazFallLeague #Cubs #CubsProspects #AFL2023 pic.twitter.com/yjQyOsuMrl — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) October 25, 2023

Food for Thought:

NASA Brings Back Actual Sample Of Asteroid But Can't Open The Lidhttps://t.co/6CSXOUaL93 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 25, 2023

World's largest gravitational wave observatory squeezes light beyond the 'quantum limit' https://t.co/QRR78JOYyL — Live Science (@LiveScience) October 25, 2023

Captivating: Just as no two snowflakes are alike, so are the galaxies in our cosmos.



(Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA) pic.twitter.com/LoKTuZAXRg — World and Science (@WorldAndScience) October 24, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.