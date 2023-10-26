Cub Tracks’ it’s almost the offseason for everyone else

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Craig Breslow is leaving the organization. Dustin Kelly is staying. I’m not hating this World Series matchup. I’m not gonna watch — I traded my YouTube TV bill for laptop payments and anyway I have deadlines. But I’ll read the recaps and the box scores.
I hope a lot of other people watch, though. Because there aren’t any of the usual suspects on hand, and I fully support a Yankee-less, Dodger-less baseball environment in October.
The Cubs can feel better. The Diamondbacks are not a fluke.
Here's some news:
Cubs bench coach Andy Green has interviewed for the Guardians’ managerial job, sources tell @TheAthletic. Here’s @ZackMeisel’s report on some of the other names involved: https://t.co/3tgmGs5pml And @WillSammon linking Craig Counsell to the Guardians as well.…— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 25, 2023
Accepted! ✅— Cubs Charities (@CubsCharities) October 25, 2023
Yesterday, Cubs Scholars interviewed with their dream colleges and universities and received dozens of acceptance letters at the @chicagoscholars #Onsite2023 event. They even received encouragement from @chicagosmayor. Congrats Scholars, we are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/YMTTZxw1wJ
Updating the story with @MikeSilvermanBB -- according to multiple sources, Breslow has accepted the position and will become the new Red Sox head of baseball operations. https://t.co/1S2s4WFmQT via @BostonGlobe— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 25, 2023
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Craig Breslow leaves Chicago Cubs front office to be the Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations. “Under Breslow’s oversight of adjustments to the pitching infrastructure, the Cubs saw gains in velocity and homegrown arms during his five seasons in the organization.” The Athletic has more about that {$}.
- David Appelman (Fangraphs*): Job Posting: Chicago Cubs – Baseball R&D: Analytics & Sciences Opportunities. “To apply, please follow this link.”
- Shelly Verougstraete (NBC Sports*): MLB Team Roundup: Chicago Cubs. “They nearly made the playoffs but the front office has plenty of work to do to get them over the hump.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): If Jameson Taillon can just be the guy he was in the second half … “Taillon got settled in and simply got a lot better in the second half.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Let’s review some high-velo relievers Cubs could target to bolster bullpen. “While it’s unlikely the Cubs will be shopping at the top of the market for relievers, it stands to reason that they’ll target two or three known commodities.”
- ABC7*: Mentor program created by former Cubs pitcher helps under-served middle school students. “Kerry Wood and his wife, Sarah, launched “Pitch In” in 2011.”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic*): Cubs need star power to reach next level, but this year showed an offensive identity. “The Cubs obliterated preseason expectations by scoring 819 runs...”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: Big questions in center field. “The Bellinger question is not only the biggest query at center field this offseason but with the Cubs in general.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: Seiya Suzuki’s end of the season has team in strong spot at right field. “If he’s able to replicate the end of the season, it gives the Cubs a much-needed impact bat in their lineup.” Center field
- Jesus Cano (MLB.com*): Kevin Alcántara’s nickname ‘Jaguar’ resurfaces after big Fall League night. “It’s my brand,” said Alcántara, who finished 3-for-4.
Kevin Alcantara AB's are must watch events! From pimping HR's and bat flips, to the bat taking flight on a swing, you never know what may happen when Kevin is up! @Cubs @MLBazFallLeague #Cubs #CubsProspects #AFL2023 pic.twitter.com/yjQyOsuMrl— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) October 25, 2023
Food for Thought:
