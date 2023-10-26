Dansby Swanson wins a Fielding Bible award

The Fielding Bible Awards were started in 2006 by Sports Information Solutions. Here’s how the winners are determined.

Today, the SIS Fielding Bible Awards for 2023 were announced and Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is the winner at his position:

2023 Fielding Bible Awards



SS Winner - Dansby Swanson, @Cubs



* 1st career Fielding Bible Award



* Only unanimous selection among 2023 winners



* Led all SS with 18 Defensive Runs Saved



* 2nd Cubs SS to win (Javier Báez, 2020)@LieutenantDans7 #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/I1KVuoPnwI — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) October 26, 2023

Those numbers are really, really good and show the value of Swanson to the Cubs, even though his offense suffered in the second half. My suspicion is that the heel injury that put Swanson out for a couple of weeks in July likely was still bothering him much of the last couple of months at the plate. It didn’t stop him from great fielding plays, though.

Here are eight minutes’ worth of great fielding plays by Swanson this year:

While this award doesn’t guarantee Swanson will be named the N.L. Gold Glove winner at shortstop, I think it’s a good indication that the Gold Glove will be his for the second straight year. Along with Swanson, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner are Cubs “finalists” (meaning they were among the top three vote-getters) for Gold Gloves.

Congratulations to Swanson on this award. The Gold Glove winners will be announced in a live broadcast on ESPN Sunday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. CT.